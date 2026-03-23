Finding, Evaluating and Using Health Information April 2, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026

The session will be led by Susan Banks
Finding, Evaluating and Using Health Information – 

Do you rely on Dr. Google for health information? 

How do you know whether the information is trustworthy? 

In this class, participants will learn about reliable health resources, improve their search skills, and develop critical evaluation skills. 

Please bring your laptop/device if you want to follow along. The presentation will be an hour. The last 30 minutes (optional) will be for questions, further discussion and to practice search skills.

  • WHEN: Thursday April 2, 2026– 10:30am – 12:00pm
  • COST: FREE
  • LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, free parking
  • REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536

Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
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