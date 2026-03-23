Finding, Evaluating and Using Health Information April 2, 2026





How do you know whether the information is trustworthy?





In this class, participants will learn about reliable health resources, improve their search skills, and develop critical evaluation skills.





Please bring your laptop/device if you want to follow along. The presentation will be an hour. The last 30 minutes (optional) will be for questions, further discussion and to practice search skills.





WHEN: Thursday April 2, 2026– 10:30am – 12:00pm

COST: FREE

LOCATION: Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, free parking

REGISTRATION: Call or visit the senior center 206-365-1536

Do you rely on Dr. Google for health information?