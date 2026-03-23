Fraudulent email targets Shoreline Chamber of Commerce members

A fraudulent email is currently circulating that targets Shoreline Chamber of Commerce members.

Delete the email without responding.

Mark it as phishing or spam in your email client.

Report it to the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov or the FBI at ic3.gov. Add your text here.





The email offers to sell a "Shoreline Chamber of Commerce mailing list" for $1,059, claiming to have 5,763 verified member contacts. Often, there are similar emails being circulated at the same time.This is a scam.This is not the first time we have seen this type of solicitation. Periodically, bad actors attempt to profit by targeting Chamber members with fabricated list offers and misleading claims.If you received this email, please do not reply, including to the "unsubscribe" option, as doing so confirms your email address is active.