Help design Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park April 4, 2026

Site of the Edwin Pratt Memorial Park on N 185th

The City of Shoreline invites you to take part in a design workshop for the Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park. The City of Shoreline invites you to take part in a design workshop for the Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park.





All ages are welcome! This park will connect people with nature and honor the legacy of Edwin Pratt.





This new community park could include natural areas, walking trails, and small areas to rest and gather.





Aerial view of Edwin Pratt Memorial Park site

Saturday, April 4 Saturday, April 4





Parking will be available across N 185th St in the Shoreline Covenant Church parking lot. In case of bad weather, the event will be moved to Shoreline City Hall at 17500 Midvale Ave N.







