Help design Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park April 4, 2026
Thursday, March 26, 2026
|Site of the Edwin Pratt Memorial Park on N 185th
The City of Shoreline invites you to take part in a design workshop for the Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park.
All ages are welcome! This park will connect people with nature and honor the legacy of Edwin Pratt.
This new community park could include natural areas, walking trails, and small areas to rest and gather.
1:00 to 3:00pm
Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park
1342 N 185th Street
Edwin T. Pratt Memorial Park
1342 N 185th Street
Parking will be available across N 185th St in the Shoreline Covenant Church parking lot. In case of bad weather, the event will be moved to Shoreline City Hall at 17500 Midvale Ave N.
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