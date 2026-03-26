High school softball - Shorecrest coming on strong; Shorewood loses to Arlington

Maddie Schilperoort had a double and Lillian Perrault was 3-3 with two doubles.

The JV team also lost their game.





JV Softball has had two games with a tie against Mariner and a close loss against Mountlake Terrace.





Combined stats for both games show that Emma Bouroncle has gone 5 for 6 in her plate appearances with a hard hit against Mountlake Terrace, Ivy Miller hit an in the park homerun against Mariner and overall the team has accrued a strong 17 hits.





Defensively, Loza Desta represented defensively at shortstop catching a hard line drive, pop fly and fielding the ball for 2 additional outs. Zoe Leger and Naomy Alarcon Vargas have been representing in the circle with a combined total of 7 strikeouts. Great Job!!





The Varsity team is 5 - 0 with wins against Newport Bellevue, Holy Names Academy, Marysville Pilchuck, Cascade and Mountlake Terrace High Schools.





The team has worked together and shown up for each other from the beginning and it is reflected in their record including their first conference win of the season.





Against Mountlake Terrace Claire Maxwell and Chloe Gurnee were voted defensive players of the game. Over 70% of the pitches thrown by Claire were strikes racking up 10 swinging strikes and only allowing 3 earned runs. Chloe Gurnee had 3 putouts and 2 assists and the entire team played tight with 0 errors.





La Titiali’i - McKinnon and Ruby Smevik were voted offensive players of the game working together in the bottom of the 7th to secure the Scots Victory. Ruby led off with a hard double to center field and La followed it up with a double of her own out to right field to score the winning run. Overall the team worked together to get 8 hits and the eventual win. Well Played!!





Come cheer on Varsity on Friday at Marysville Getchell at 4:00pm and/or Monday at Mountlake Terrace at 6:30pm.





Cheer on JV Monday at Mountlake Terrace at 4:00pm!