Third Place Commons creates GoFundMe for three long-time flower vendors at the LFP Farmers Market

Flower vendors at LFP Farmers Market need our help

GoFundMe for flower vendors





Support the flower vendors of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market! Third Place Commons is pleased to host a community fundraiser to support three beloved Lake Forest Park Farmers Market flower vendors—Yeng Garden, Yang Lee Lao Flowers, and Long Farm—who suffered devastating losses due to the severe flooding this winter.









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Please note that because funds are being granted to for-profit businesses, donations are not tax-deductible.

Thank you for helping care for the people who help make our market so special. Your generosity will make a real difference in the lives of these families and help keep our market thriving for years to come.

--Silje Sodal



These families are the heart of our market, and their flowers have brightened countless homes and celebrations over the years. Now, as they face the challenge of recovering from this disaster, we have the opportunity to give back and support them as they have supported us.All donations to this campaign will be collected by Third Place Commons and distributed directly to these three businesses.

These small, family-run farms have been part of our market for nearly two decades. Many of us have watched generations of these families grow alongside our market, and we want to show up for them in their time of need.The funds raised through this campaign will help these vendors rebuild after the flooding, replace bulbs and essential equipment, and ensure they can continue to bring beauty and joy to our community.