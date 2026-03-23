Innis Arden Clubs & Community Connections Fair May 3, 2026



On Sunday, May 3, 2026 from 1:30 – 4:00pm, the Innis Arden Club will host the Innis Arden Clubs & Community Connections Fair at the On Sunday, May 3, 2026 from 1:30 – 4:00pm, the Innis Arden Club will host the Innis Arden Clubs & Community Connections Fair at the Innis Arden Clubhouse 1430 NW 188th St, Shoreline, WA 98177





This event will be an open house-style, tabling event, free and open to all!



This event is an effort of the Innis Arden C.A.R.E. Club (Community Action & Resource Exchange). The C.A.R.E. Club seeks to inspire and empower neighbors of all ages to make a positive impact in the community through service initiatives, charitable & philanthropic giving, volunteerism, and civic engagement.









For info or questions regarding this event, contact Sarah Kennedy at

The May 3rd event will offer a fun and casual way for area neighbors to find out more about social clubs and events, to explore various service efforts and organizations supporting the local community, and maybe find a new, meaningful way to get involved!For info or questions regarding this event, contact Sarah Kennedy at sarah@innisarden.org







