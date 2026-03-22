Jersey Mike's to donate all sales on Wednesday March 25, 2026 to Special Olympics

On Wednesday March 25, 2026, 62 Jersey Mike’s Washington locations, including the one in Aurora Village, will donate every single dollar in sales (not just profit) to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and the state programs attending the event.

Shoreline Jersey Mike's Subs

(206) 546-9050

Store Hours: Open 7 Days: 10am - 9pm





Jersey Mike's locations nationwide give 100% of ALL sales on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March. Every four years, Jersey Mike’s partners with the Special Olympics USA Games during Month of Giving.