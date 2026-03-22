Jersey Mike's to donate all sales on Wednesday March 25, 2026 to Special Olympics
Sunday, March 22, 2026
|Jersey Mike's Subs in Aurora Village
between Costco and Home Depot
On Wednesday March 25, 2026, 62 Jersey Mike’s Washington locations, including the one in Aurora Village, will donate every single dollar in sales (not just profit) to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games and the state programs attending the event.
Shoreline Jersey Mike's Subs
(206) 546-9050
Store Hours: Open 7 Days: 10am - 9pm
Jersey Mike's locations nationwide give 100% of ALL sales on Day of Giving as part of the company’s annual Month of Giving campaign in March. Every four years, Jersey Mike’s partners with the Special Olympics USA Games during Month of Giving.
Throughout the month, customers have been rounding up and making donations at more than 3,200 Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide as part of the 16th Annual “Month of Giving” fundraising campaign.
Wednesday, March 25, 2026 — All day!
Buy lunch, dinner or a catered meal.
Nationwide Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise enough money to help every qualifying athlete across the country attend the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.
Every four years, nearly 3,000 athletes from all 50 states unite to compete in one of the most beloved and inspiring sporting events in the US – the Special Olympics USA Games.
Athletes compete in 16 sports including athletics, gymnastics, swimming, and basketball, with pickleball and cornhole making their debut. Nationwide Jersey Mike’s hopes to raise enough money to help every qualifying athlete across the country attend the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games.
This is a milestone year for Jersey Mike’s which started with one sub shop at the Jersey Shore in 1956 and is celebrating its 70th Anniversary.
For more information, please visit our website or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X.
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