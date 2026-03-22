I-5 still blocked by landslide from unstable slope south of Bellingham
Sunday, March 22, 2026
|Landslide on I-5. Photo courtesy WSDOT
Active movement on the slope is preventing crews from safely beginning cleanup of the landslide blocking Interstate 5 south of Bellingham. A large rock, bigger than a bus (and bigger than a small boulder), has already fallen 60–80 feet and remains unstable and unsupported.
Crews will work through the weekend. No regular traffic will be allowed.
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