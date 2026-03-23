HomeTechHacker: 5 Steps to Spring Cleaning Your Home Tech

By Marlon Buchanan

Digital clutter

1. Declutter your devices

Most of us have an old phone, tablet, or router sitting in a drawer somewhere.





If you’re not using it, now’s the time to responsibly recycle, sell, or donate it.









Before disposing of any device, remember to backup your data, reset it to factory settings, and sign out of all accounts. Not sure what to do with your older gear? I put together a guide with seven ways to get money for your old tech , including buyback programs and trade-ins.Before disposing of any device, remember to backup your data, reset it to factory settings, and sign out of all accounts.



2. Update what you keep

Once you’ve cleared out the old, check on what you’re keeping. Make sure your phones, laptops, smart home devices, and even your router have the latest software and firmware updates installed. Updates don’t just add new features; they often fix security vulnerabilities and improve performance.



A few minutes spent here can save you headaches down the road.





3. Review your network

Your Wi-Fi network is the backbone of your smart home. Spring is a great time to check your router placement, update your Wi-Fi password (especially if it’s been a while), and remove devices you don’t recognize.



If your connection feels sluggish, consider optimizing your setup or upgrading your gear. Your Wi-Fi network is the backbone of your smart home. Spring is a great time to check your router placement, update your Wi-Fi password (especially if it’s been a while), and remove devices you don’t recognize.If your connection feels sluggish, consider optimizing your setup or upgrading your gear.









For more tips, I’ve written an entire guide to home networks in The Home Network Manual that walks you through improving speed, security, and coverage.

4. Tidy up your cybersecurity

Cleaning up your digital life also means protecting it.









I recommend doing a quick audit using the steps I outline in my Start by deleting accounts you no longer use, clearing out old browser extensions, and checking for any duplicate or weak passwords.I recommend doing a quick audit using the steps I outline in my 10-minute cybersecurity checkup





It's a fast and easy way to reduce your risk and feel more secure.





Once you’ve done the cleanup, consider setting up a few automations to keep things running smoothly moving forward.





Smart speakers can remind you to restart your router once a month or back up your files. You can also use apps to automatically move files to the cloud or organize photos.



Automation like this is a key part of how I’ve reclaimed my time and simplified daily routines.









I talk more about these strategies in my book Life by Design , which is all about using systems and smart tech to create more time for what matters most.

Final thoughts

Spring cleaning doesn’t have to stop at your closet or garage. With just a little effort, you can refresh your digital life, improve security, and breathe new life into the tech you already own.



You might even earn a few bucks in the process.







See Spring cleaning doesn’t have to stop at your closet or garage. With just a little effort, you can refresh your digital life, improve security, and breathe new life into the tech you already own.You might even earn a few bucks in the process.Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author , IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com , a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.See previous HomeTechHacker articles here.













From old devices collecting dust to digital clutter piling up on your Wi-Fi network, giving your technology a once-over can improve performance, free up space, and even save you a little money.Here are five simple steps to spring clean your home tech and start the season fresh.