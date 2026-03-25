More Than Just a Stroll: Connect with your community through Shoreline Walks



For more than ten years, the Shoreline Walks Free Community Walking Program has helped people stay healthy and connected. That tradition continues today. For more than ten years, the Shoreline Walks Free Community Walking Program has helped people stay healthy and connected. That tradition continues today.





Now in its 13th year, this volunteer‑led program invites everyone to stay active and feel more confident walking around our city. By exploring local streets and trails together, Shoreline Walks makes it easy to meet neighbors and learn the best walking routes in town.



Whether you want to reach your daily step goal or just feel more comfortable moving around your neighborhood, there are many walks to choose from.





Walks happen on weekdays and weekends, start in various places, and follow a variety of routes. You don’t need to sign up, just come to the meeting spot and join in. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome too.











