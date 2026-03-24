Where does it go? Recology explains it all April 5, 2026 at the Shoreline Library
Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Sunday, April 5, 2026 from 4-5pm
For adults in Shoreline
Cost: FREE
Discuss your questions about how to recycle and compost at home.
Learn what happens to the materials you recycle and why it is important to recycle from a Waste Zero Specialist at Recology.
Please register here. Attendees will receive a free compost pail and a recycle bag, courtesy of the City of Shoreline and Recology. Supplies are limited.
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