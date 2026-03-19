Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia - April 7, 2026



Part Three of a four part series on Alzheimer's and dementia will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2026 at 1pm at Part Three of a four part series on Alzheimer's and dementia will be held onat Laurel Cove, 17201 15th Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155









Please RSVP by contacting Michaël Francart:

Phone: (206) 900-6016

Email: michael.francart@encorecommunities.com

Free refreshments will be provided at each session.Please RSVP by contacting Michaël Francart:

Laurel Cove joined forces with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring you this Special Presentation Series focused on raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia and improving the lives of all those impacted by it.This empowering four-part series is open to residents, families, and community members. The fourth session will be held May 5, 2026.