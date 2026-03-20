All lanes of northbound I-5 blocked by slides south of Bellingham
Friday, March 20, 2026
|Photo courtesy Washington State Patrol
BELLINGHAM – All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 are blocked Tuesday night, March 19, 2026 after two slides just south of Bellingham. One slide occurred near milepost 248, and a second is fully blocking the highway near milepost 249.
Northbound traffic is being diverted off at North Lake Samish (exit 246). Southbound I-5 remains open.
Both directions of State Route 11 also are blocked by another slide south of the Skagit County line near milepost 12.
People traveling through the area should seek alternate routes and expect delays.
Real-time travel information is available via the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT travel map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates.
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