Hopelink 2026 Can Madness Finalists - Ballinger Thriftway and Lake Washington Physical Therapy

Week 4 is officially in the books and we have our 2026 Can Madness Finalists!





Congratulations to the team at Ballinger Thriftway for their week 4 win, bringing in 938 lbs. of food to support our community, and to our second chance shootout winner, First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach , for keeping their head in the game and raising the most food/funds of our eliminated teams.

And thank you to all of our teams for their hustle to support Hopelink, bringing in over 7,600 lbs of food and more than $2,700 over the last several weeks!

Follow along as

takes on our other finalist

for the title of 2026 Can Madness Champion and







