Hopelink 2026 Can Madness Finalists - Ballinger Thriftway and Lake Washington Physical Therapy
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Congratulations to the team at Ballinger Thriftway for their week 4 win, bringing in 938 lbs. of food to support our community, and to our second chance shootout winner, First Lutheran Church of Richmond Beach, for keeping their head in the game and raising the most food/funds of our eliminated teams.
And thank you to all of our teams for their hustle to support Hopelink, bringing in over 7,600 lbs of food and more than $2,700 over the last several weeks!
Follow along as Ballinger Thriftway takes on our other finalist Lake Washington Physical Therapy for the title of 2026 Can Madness Champion and support your favorite here
0 comments:
Post a Comment