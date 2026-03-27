South County Fire evacuates strip mall after gas leak detected
Friday, March 27, 2026
|South County firefighters on the scene of a gas leak inside a strip mall along Highway 99 in Edmonds. Photo courtesy South County Fire
Firefighters with the South County Hazmat Team detected gas inside a business in a strip mall on Hwy 99 in Edmonds after responding around 11am on March 25, 2026.
The entire strip mall was evacuated - about 50 people in all. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) responded and worked with firefighters to secure the leak, which was coming from a closed restaurant.
Firefighters ventilated the building and PSE crews assessed it before people were allowed back in.
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