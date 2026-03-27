South County Fire evacuates strip mall after gas leak detected

Friday, March 27, 2026

South County firefighters on the scene of a gas leak inside a strip mall along Highway 99 in Edmonds. Photo courtesy South County Fire

Firefighters with the South County Hazmat Team detected gas inside a business in a strip mall on Hwy 99 in Edmonds after responding around 11am on March 25, 2026.

The entire strip mall was evacuated - about 50 people in all. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) responded and worked with firefighters to secure the leak, which was coming from a closed restaurant.

Firefighters ventilated the building and PSE crews assessed it before people were allowed back in.


Posted by DKH at 5:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  