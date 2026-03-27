South County Fire evacuates strip mall after gas leak detected





The entire strip mall was evacuated - about 50 people in all. Puget Sound Energy (PSE) responded and worked with firefighters to secure the leak, which was coming from a closed restaurant.





Firefighters ventilated the building and PSE crews assessed it before people were allowed back in.

Firefighters with the South County Hazmat Team detected gas inside a business in a strip mall on Hwy 99 in Edmonds after responding around 11am on March 25, 2026.