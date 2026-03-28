Lake Forest Park Police Chief Michael Harden announces retirement

LFP Chief of Police Mike Harden LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — Chief of Police Michael L. Harden has announced his retirement from the Lake Forest Park Police Department effective June 1, 2026. LAKE FOREST PARK, Wash. — Chief of Police Michael L. Harden has announced his retirement from the Lake Forest Park Police Department effective June 1, 2026.





Chief Harden has served as Chief of the department since 2019 and more than 30 years in law enforcement.





“This decision has not come easily. My love for this city, this community, and this profession runs deep. Leaving is truly heart-wrenching. 'It has been an honor to serve in the law enforcement community for over 30 years, including my early years with the West Covina Police Department, and even before that as a young Police Explorer from ages 12 to 15. "This profession has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and I will always carry it with pride. I hope my next chapter still has components of staying engaged in some capacity with the law enforcement community, either through technology or through teaching.”

City Administrator Hill noted City Administrator Hill noted





“Chief Harden is an example of what every community looks for in their chief of police. He truly understands and cares for this community, and has built an outstanding police department, admired by many surrounding communities. He is a friend and colleague, and I will truly miss working with him.”

Mayor French reflected on Chief Harden’s 25-years of service to the city, commenting Mayor French reflected on Chief Harden’s 25-years of service to the city, commenting





“Chief Harden is truly part of this community. He embodies the values of Lake Forest Park, and that shows in the work of his command staff and officers. Chief Harden’s commitment to community policing has made him a familiar face in the community, supporting Rotary, participating in the polar bear plunge, safety days, the fun run and Shop with a Cop. "Chief Harden leaves a great legacy, and the city has and will continue to benefit from his dedicated service.”









In a letter to the Mayor and City Administrator, Harden stated