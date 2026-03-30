Sno-King International Folk Dance April Fool's Day Party

April Fool's Day Party

And come every Wednesday at that hour, when we do dances from as many countries as we can, in a number of formats; circle, couple, mixer, line, and set.







Wednesday, April 8, 2026 is set teaching night, starting at 6:45pm. Harry Khamis will teach us a Scottish Strathspey. Latecomers may not be able to join a set.

is set teaching night, starting at 6:45pm. Harry Khamis will teach us a Scottish Strathspey. Latecomers may not be able to join a set. Saturday, April 11 is the SPRING FLING DANCE PARTY, 7:00-9:00pm. Snacks will be welcome at this party as well. Live it up and fling yourself around.

is the SPRING FLING DANCE PARTY, 7:00-9:00pm. Snacks will be welcome at this party as well. Live it up and fling yourself around. Wednesday, April 15 and 22, at 6:30pm the half hour beginners' classes will resume before the regular dance. This month among the dances to be taught will be two Israeli dances, one individual and one couple dance.



If you have wondered what kind of folk dancing would be the most fun for you, it's a great idea to try us since we have a widely varied repertoire.



$8.00. You don't need to bring a partner. We usually teach something, except at parties. There is always room for your requests.This month among the dances to be taught will be two Israeli dances, one individual and one couple dance.If you have wondered what kind of folk dancing would be the most fun for you, it's a great idea to try us since we have a widely varied repertoire. Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave W, Lynnwood. $8.00.





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All harmless folly is encouraged! We hope you are fool enough to bring snacks to share.