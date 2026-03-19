Jobs: WSDOT Project Biologist (TPS3)





This is a project delivery focused position that supports the Region’s preservation, safety, and improvement programs. In this role you will plan and conduct advanced transportation studies focused on biological and aquatic resources, supporting project design, construction, and post-construction activities to ensure compliance with environmental regulations.









See link for more information, including details on how to apply:





The Project Biologist also acts as an environmental representative for projects, guiding scoping, design, construction, and post-construction efforts to meet the documentation and permitting requirements of the Endangered Species Act, Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Clean Water Act, Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, and other applicable ecological regulations.See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$75,045 – $100,951 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Development Team is currently seeking an experienced Transportation Planning Specialist 3 Project Biologist to serve as an interdisciplinary technical and regulatory expert, based in Seattle, Washington.