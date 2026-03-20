

Jenna Nand Invites the Community to her Campaign Kickoff for the 32nd LD State House Seat Jenna Nand Invites the Community to her Campaign Kickoff for the 32nd LD State House Seat

Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive

George Hurst, Mayor of Lynnwood

Bryce Carl Owings, Lynnwood City Councilmember

James Jeyaraj, Former Deputy Mayor of Auburn

Andrea Savar, Owner of the Curious Nest in Edmonds





Venue: Edmonds Library RooftopDate and Time: Saturday March 21, 2026, at 12:00 PMCohosts:EDMONDS, Wash. (March 13, 2026) Edmonds City Council Member and small business attorney Jenna Nand invites the local community to her campaign kickoff for the State House in the 32nd Legislative District.Please join us on the rooftop of the Edmonds Library, with stunning views, light refreshments, and a celebration of community. This is a free, family-friendly, and ADA-accessible event that is open to everyone.Jenna is running because she believes government should work for all people, including families, caregivers, and renters — not just developers and the ultra-wealthy. She's fighting for an affordable cost of living, accessible healthcare, and real solutions to end homelessness in our region.Come eat, laugh, and talk about what matters to you with someone who wants to carry your message of hope and change to Olympia. Attendance is free, but donations are accepted and highly appreciated!Catering will be provided by Navi’s Catering Kitchen.Jenna NandCandidate for 32 LD State Representative(She/Her)