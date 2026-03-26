Kid / Baby Gear sale April 11, 2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026


Saturday April 11, 2026
10am to 1pm

Come snag some amazing deals on new and gently used kids/baby gear, clothing, toys, books, etc - This annual sale is a hot opportunity to score big items like stroller, high chairs, etc as well as smaller treasures at heavily discounted prices. 

Fill a bag with clothes in the next size up and walk away fully equipped for summer/fall! All proceeds benefit local non-profit Shoreline Cooperative Preschool

Shoreline Cooperative Preschool
510 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155
Enter on lower level from circle driveway


Posted by DKH at 2:31 AM
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