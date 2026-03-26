Kid / Baby Gear sale April 11, 2026



Saturday April 11, 2026 Saturday April 11, 2026

10am to 1pm













Shoreline Cooperative Preschool 510 NE 175th, Shoreline WA 98155 Enter on lower level from circle driveway



Fill a bag with clothes in the next size up and walk away fully equipped for summer/fall! All proceeds benefit local non-profit Shoreline Cooperative Preschool

Come snag some amazing deals on new and gently used kids/baby gear, clothing, toys, books, etc - This annual sale is a hot opportunity to score big items like stroller, high chairs, etc as well as smaller treasures at heavily discounted prices.