Congresswoman Jayapal: The January 6th Plaque
Monday, March 23, 2026
|Congresswoman Jayapal visiting the January 6th plaque in the Capitol
in Washington, D.C.
From Rep Pramila Jayapal
This week, I went to see the plaque honoring the law enforcement officers who protected our Capitol on January 6th, something that Republicans have delayed hanging for years.
To this day, I can still hear the pounding of the insurrectionists on the door as we huddled in the gallery. I didn’t know if I was going to make it out alive, but it is thanks to these brave officers that we were brought to safety, and we were able to return and certify the election.
I am incredibly grateful to each of them for protecting those of us in the chamber that day and for protecting our democracy.
This recognition comes far too late and was installed in the middle of the night, hidden away in a basement hallway — another attempt from Republicans to deny the truth of what happened on that dark day.
To stay up to date on the work I’m doing, follow me on Instagram, Bluesky, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Threads.
Pramila Jayapal
U.S. Representative (WA-07)
0 comments:
Post a Comment