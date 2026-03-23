Congresswoman Jayapal: The January 6th Plaque

Congresswoman Jayapal visiting the January 6th plaque in the Capitol

in Washington, D.C.

From Rep Pramila Jayapal From Rep Pramila Jayapal





To this day, I can still hear the pounding of the insurrectionists on the door as we huddled in the gallery. I didn’t know if I was going to make it out alive, but it is thanks to these brave officers that we were brought to safety, and we were able to return and certify the election.





I am incredibly grateful to each of them for protecting those of us in the chamber that day and for protecting our democracy.



