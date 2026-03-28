Free Savvy Gardener Class – Plant This Not That

Saturday, March 28, 2026

Learn how to choose good plants while avoiding troublemakers.

PLANT THIS, NOT THAT
Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 6:30–8:00 pm
at North City Water District, 1519 NE 177th Street in Shoreline

Gardening in the PNW is full of challenges and opportunities! Do you wonder which plants thrive best in our climate? What “popular” plants turn out to be troublemakers over time? 

Join Northwest horticultural expert and author, Marianne Binetti, for this informative class covering the best plant picks to help you avoid problems and common mistakes in creating beautiful gardens and landscapes.

Class is free, but you must register to attend. Contact us in advance by email to customerservice@northcitywater.org or call our office at 206-362-8100.

Marianne Binetti
Marianne Binetti cannot contain her enthusiasm for growing food, flowers and foliage plants in containers. 

She has a degree in Horticulture from WSU, is the author of many books including “Container Gardens for WA and OR (Lonepine Press) and she writes a syndicated gardening column, appears on HGTV and leads garden tours around the world. 

She gardens in containers and in the ground on two acres near Enumclaw. You can follow her garden tips and seasonal advice on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

Learn More and Follow Marianne:

Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
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