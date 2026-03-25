King County Women's History Month panel

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

Women's panelists and King County Councilmembers
Photo courtesy King County

On Tuesday, March 24, 2026 the King County Council held its annual Women's History Month panel, Trailblazers of Our Time. 

The four panelists, who were firsts in their roles, included Councilmembers Rhonda Lewis & Steffanie Fain, Malou Chavez, Exec Director of Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, and Marsha Botzer, an LGBTQIA activist. 

Watch the full discussion, hosted by Councilmembers Sarah Perry, Claudia Balducci and Teresa Mosqueda, here: full discussion here


Posted by DKH at 4:22 AM
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