Making Up Words: A Poetry Writing Workshop April 4, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026


Making Up Words: A Poetry Writing Workshop

Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155

Saturday, April 4, 2026 from 4-5pm

For adults. All levels welcome.
Cost: FREE

Presented Debby Bacharach.

Poets are allowed to make up words. What fun! Lewis Carrol warns us about the “slithy toves.” E.E. cummings calls the spring “puddle-wonderful.” In this workshop, we’ll play with three ways to make our own surprising evocative words and then try them out in poems.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.

Registration not required.


Posted by DKH at 1:54 AM
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