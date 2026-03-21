Making Up Words: A Poetry Writing Workshop April 4, 2026
Saturday, March 21, 2026
Making Up Words: A Poetry Writing Workshop
Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155
Saturday, April 4, 2026 from 4-5pm
For adults. All levels welcome.
Cost: FREE
Presented Debby Bacharach.
Poets are allowed to make up words. What fun! Lewis Carrol warns us about the “slithy toves.” E.E. cummings calls the spring “puddle-wonderful.” In this workshop, we’ll play with three ways to make our own surprising evocative words and then try them out in poems.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library.
Registration not required.
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