Kids Clothing and Gear Sale Saturday March 28, 2026
Friday, March 27, 2026
Families of Multiples
Kids Clothing and Gear Sale
Saturday March 28, 2026 from 9 - 11:30am
Location: St. Matthew School in North Seattle
1230 NE 127th St, Seattle WA 98125
Our community of families with twins and triplets sell a diverse selection of gently used, seasonally appropriate children’s clothing and equipment.
From preemie to pre-teen sizes, including maternity wear, we'll have tons of clothes and shoes.
We also sell toys, books, games, and gear, such as bedding, strollers, crib mattresses, high chairs, potty chairs, safety items, and more.
We’re open to the public and can’t wait to see you there!
Learn more here
Curious what past sales have looked like? Check out our profile!
We also sell toys, books, games, and gear, such as bedding, strollers, crib mattresses, high chairs, potty chairs, safety items, and more.
We’re open to the public and can’t wait to see you there!
Learn more here
Curious what past sales have looked like? Check out our profile!
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