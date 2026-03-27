Kids Clothing and Gear Sale Saturday March 28, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026


A twice-yearly gigantic consignment sale not to be missed!

Families of Multiples
Kids Clothing and Gear Sale
Saturday March 28, 2026 from 9 - 11:30am

Location: St. Matthew School in North Seattle
1230 NE 127th St, Seattle WA 98125

Our community of families with twins and triplets sell a diverse selection of gently used, seasonally appropriate children’s clothing and equipment.

From preemie to pre-teen sizes, including maternity wear, we'll have tons of clothes and shoes.

We also sell toys, books, games, and gear, such as bedding, strollers, crib mattresses, high chairs, potty chairs, safety items, and more.

We’re open to the public and can’t wait to see you there!

Learn more here

Curious what past sales have looked like?  Check out our profile!


Posted by DKH at 2:10 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  