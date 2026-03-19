Alphabet Resistance March 19, 2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026

War crimes don't hide sex crime

As they have every week for months, volunteers with the Alphabet Resistance lined the 50th Street overpass in North Seattle, with succinct messages about our current president and his government.

Though certainly debatable, one sign read "War crimes don't hide sex crimes," reflecting the opinion that Trump bombed Iran to distract from his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and the underaged girls.

Trump fundraises off war dead

On Thursday, March 19, 2026 the flip side of the sign read "Trump fundraises off war dead." This refers to a fundraising appeal sent out by a PAC called "Never Surrender" which features a photo of Trump in a white USA cap, saluting at the dignified transfer of coffins of six soldiers killed in an Iranian drone strike in Kuwait. The letter promises unfiltered access to national security briefings for donors. 


As always, individuals displayed their individual signs to motorists on the overpass.


Posted by DKH at 11:53 PM
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