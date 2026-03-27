Tickets available for Young Frankenstein this Friday and Saturday March 27-28, 2026



Date night alert! This week is your last chance to see the hilarious and goofy musical rendition of Young Frankenstein, directed by local Scot Charles Anderson, and presented by the North Seattle community theater troupe, Woodland Park Players. Date night alert! This week is your last chance to see the hilarious and goofy musical rendition of Young Frankenstein, directed by local Scot Charles Anderson, and presented by the North Seattle community theater troupe, Woodland Park Players.





Woodland Park Players

















This wickedly inspired re-imagining of the legend of Frankenstein is the story of the bright young doctor Frankenstein who travels to Transylvania to complete the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse to life. YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN is a scientifically proven, monstrously good time at the theatre.Love to laugh? Enjoy a live orchestra? This rompy musical (with mature humor) is guaranteed to please! There are still tickets for Friday, and two shows on Saturday.