Seattle Wind Symphony presents “Jump & Jazz!” May 2, 2026, an evening that bridges the concert hall and the jazz club

Seattle Wind Symphony presents “Jump & Jazz!”

Saturday, May 2, 2026, 7:30pm

Shorewood Performing Arts Center

General $25

Student $10

TeenTix $5





Experience the fusion of swing and concert band power as the Seattle Wind Symphony presents “Jump & Jazz!” on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 7:30pm.





Join us at the Shorewood Performing Arts Center for an evening that bridges the concert hall and the jazz club.





We are thrilled to have the virtuosic and versatile trumpeter Brian Shaw as the featured soloist.









Brian Shaw, trumpet

John Falskow, conductor



Repertoire:

Adam Gorb — Awayday

Greg Yasinitsky — Clarino Trumpet Concerto

William Grant Still — Summerland This program showcases a variety of composers influenced by the jazz language: the rhythmic energy of Adam Gorb’s Awayday, the Clarino trumpet concerto by Greg Yasinitsky, the tender sounds of Summerland by William Grant Still, and more.Brian Shaw, trumpetJohn Falskow, conductorRepertoire:



