Seattle Wind Symphony presents “Jump & Jazz!” May 2, 2026, an evening that bridges the concert hall and the jazz club

Monday, March 23, 2026

Seattle Wind Symphony presents “Jump & Jazz!”
Saturday, May 2, 2026, 7:30pm
Shorewood Performing Arts Center
17300 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 (map)

Get Tickets
  • General $25
  • Student $10
  • TeenTix $5

Experience the fusion of swing and concert band power as the Seattle Wind Symphony presents “Jump & Jazz!” on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at 7:30pm. 

Join us at the Shorewood Performing Arts Center for an evening that bridges the concert hall and the jazz club. 

We are thrilled to have the virtuosic and versatile trumpeter Brian Shaw as the featured soloist. 

This program showcases a variety of composers influenced by the jazz language: the rhythmic energy of Adam Gorb’s Awayday, the Clarino trumpet concerto by Greg Yasinitsky, the tender sounds of Summerland by William Grant Still, and more.

Brian Shaw, trumpet
John Falskow, conductor

Repertoire:
  • Adam Gorb — Awayday
  • Greg Yasinitsky — Clarino Trumpet Concerto
  • William Grant Still — Summerland

Posted by DKH at 1:52 AM
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