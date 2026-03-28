Nominations open for 2026 Shoreline Community Champion Awards

2025 Champions: Dorrena and Pax Ortega Do you know someone in Shoreline who you consider a Community Champion? Do you know someone in Shoreline who you consider a Community Champion?





Are they someone who has shown their commitment to making Shoreline a better community for everyone?





Then nominate them for the 3rd Annual Community Champion Award. The Award acknowledges and celebrates a leader whose contributions to the community make a meaningful difference. There is also a Youth Community Champion Award for people 25 or under.





We will present the Awards alongside the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Awards at a banquet in August.





If you know of someone deserving of a Community Champion Award, then fill out the online nomination form . To learn more about the Community Champion Award, go to shorelinewa.gov/specialevents and click on the Community Champion Awards section.







