Nominations open for 2026 Shoreline Community Champion Awards
Saturday, March 28, 2026
|2025 Champions: Dorrena and Pax Ortega
Are they someone who has shown their commitment to making Shoreline a better community for everyone?
Then nominate them for the 3rd Annual Community Champion Award. The Award acknowledges and celebrates a leader whose contributions to the community make a meaningful difference. There is also a Youth Community Champion Award for people 25 or under.
We will present the Awards alongside the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Awards at a banquet in August.
If you know of someone deserving of a Community Champion Award, then fill out the online nomination form. To learn more about the Community Champion Award, go to shorelinewa.gov/specialevents and click on the Community Champion Awards section.
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