Cub Scouts' Pinewood Derby at the Commons March 21, 2026
Friday, March 27, 2026
Pack 850 Cubmaster
On Saturday March 21, 2026 Cub Scout Pack 850 held their annual Pinewood Derby at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park Town Center.
|The entire field on display
Over 60 Cub Scouts participated in the racing. Great fun was had seeing the gravity powered cars zip down the track. The total event took approximately two hours to determine champions from each den (grade level) and grand champion for the whole pack.
The Cub Scouts and their adult helpers spent March building and decorating their cars.
The Pack held a car show for the scouts to display their creative paint jobs.
|Space Flame was a fan favorite
Fan favorites included a hot dog, Space Flame, a Nintendo controller, and an ice cream truck that played music.
Pack 850 is a family pack that meets the third Thursday of the month at Brookside Elementary School in Lake Forest Park.
The pinewood derby teaches kids about trying their best at an activity and being gracious in victory or defeat.
Information about Pack 850 here and other local cub scout troops at this webpage.
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