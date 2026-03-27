Cub Scouts' Pinewood Derby at the Commons March 21, 2026

Pack 850 Cubmaster

On Saturday March 21, 2026 Cub Scout Pack 850 held their annual Pinewood Derby at Third Place Commons in Lake Forest Park Town Center.

Over 60 Cub Scouts participated in the racing. Great fun was had seeing the gravity powered cars zip down the track. The total event took approximately two hours to determine champions from each den (grade level) and grand champion for the whole pack.

This year crowned a new Grand Champion as Pokemon Catcher sped past two time defending champion Lightspeed.

The Cub Scouts and their adult helpers spent March building and decorating their cars.

The Pack held a car show for the scouts to display their creative paint jobs.

The Cub Scouts took great pride in their cars, showing them off to friends, neighbors and family members.





Fan favorites included a hot dog, Space Flame, a Nintendo controller, and an ice cream truck that played music.



Pack 850 is a family pack that meets the third Thursday of the month at Brookside Elementary School in Lake Forest Park.





The Pack welcomes all kids grade K through 5th grade to have fun safely while learning the values of the Scout Oath and Law. All races, genders, are welcome.





The pinewood derby teaches kids about trying their best at an activity and being gracious in victory or defeat.



