SR 104 / Ballinger Way Lyon Creek work resumes March 29
Friday, March 27, 2026
Overnight construction resumes Sunday night, March 29, 2026 at the State Route 104 / Ballinger Way intersection with 35th Ave NE in Lake Forest Park as crews work to finalize this project.
Starting March 29, the WSDOT contractor will close roughly 400 feet of both directions of 35th Ave NE south of SR 104 for sewer work.
|Starting March 29, overnight hours
This work will happen from 8pm to 6am nightly Sunday nights through Friday mornings each week for up to four weeks. The schedule could go longer if weather does not cooperate.
Signed detours will guide people around the work zone during these nightly closures. Flaggers will maintain access for people who live within the section of 35th Ave NE that will close nightly.
Nightly lane closures also are likely in the coming weeks on SR 104 and NE 185th St. Crews will use the nightly closures to prepare for sewer installation later this spring.
Since construction paused last fall, WSDOT has redesigned sewer upgrades to account for sandy soils and less space than they expected around other buried utilities. WSDOT expects roughly four months of construction left on this project, including sewer work, paving, lane striping, site cleanup and final landscaping.
There are many ways to stay informed about these final phases of construction. They include the SR 104 Lyon Creek project website, WSDOT’s social media accounts and email newsletters and real-time travel map.
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