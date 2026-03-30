LFP Community Safety meeting March 31, 2026
Monday, March 30, 2026
LFP King County Library meeting room, Tuesday, March 31, 2026 from 5:00-7:30pm.
Please join members of the LFP Community to discuss how we can work together to keep our community safe.
You're welcome to join us for the entire timeframe or swing by and share your thoughts.
We plan to discuss issues ranging from emergency and earthquake preparedness to the impact of ICE deployments.
The library is on the lower level lobby of LFP Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way.
Please join members of the LFP Community to discuss how we can work together to keep our community safe.
You're welcome to join us for the entire timeframe or swing by and share your thoughts.
We plan to discuss issues ranging from emergency and earthquake preparedness to the impact of ICE deployments.
The library is on the lower level lobby of LFP Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way.
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