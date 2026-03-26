Will you be at a No Kings 3 event on Saturday? Send in a picture

Thursday, March 26, 2026

Were you there?
Photo by Barbara Twaddell

Will you be participating in one of the many NoKings3 events this Saturday March 28, 2026? Let's see what it looks like from your perspective. Send in a couple of photos - and if you are in one of them, that's fine, too!

Shoreline is at 1pm; Lake Forest Park is 3pm. 

Mobilize and Indivisible list events in downtown Seattle, University Village, Seattle Central College, Maple Leaf, Bothell, Woodinville, Greenwood.

South Snohomish County Indivisible is hosting a No Kings Rally and March from 2-4pm Saturday, March 28, at Civic Center Playfield, 310 6th Ave N, Edmonds.

Send your photos as email attachments to Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com Prefered size 1mg more or less. Tell me if you want photo credit.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 3:40 AM
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