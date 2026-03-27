Celebrating the Retirement of Shoreline Fire Division Chief Travis Pitts

Today, the Shoreline Fire Department celebrates the retirement of Division Chief of Suppression and Training, Travis Pitts — a family man first and firefighter second.

Division Chief Pitts began his career with Shoreline Fire in the summer of 1994 as a volunteer, before becoming a career firefighter in the spring of 1996.





A Shoreline native, Travis graduated from Shorewood High School and has dedicated his life to serving the very community he grew up in.





Throughout his career, Travis has consistently embodied the spirit of Shoreline Fire — fighting fires from the inside out and providing the highest level of compassionate, competent emergency care.







Enjoy your well-deserved retirement!" "Thank you, Travis, for your decades of service, leadership, and commitment to our department and community.Enjoy your well-deserved retirement!"







