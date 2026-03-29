April Sip & Paint at Vault 177 April 12, 2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026


Join the Sip and Paint coming up at Vault 177 on April 12, 2026, 7-9pm

McKy Karvounis is a local artist who works in various mediums to create her art. McKy works to incorporate these techniques into her work in new and interesting ways. She’s always on the outlook for a new way to approach a subject or new mediums to try. 

In April McKy will walk the participants through the steps to create an Impressionist-style floral art piece with color and dimension. Folks will be able to add their own touches to the piece to make it unique to them.

All painting supplies provided. Registration fee includes one glass of wine or draft beer - or try the specialty cocktail created for the event!

Register with the QR code or the ShoreLake Arts website.

Vault 177 is co-located with Spin Alley at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177


Posted by DKH at 3:34 AM
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