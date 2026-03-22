October house fire leaves resident virtually destitute

Tenant unable to recover from house fire

GoFundMe for Robert



On October 18, 2025, Robert lost everything in a devastating house fire at his home in Shoreline. ( On October 18, 2025, Robert lost everything in a devastating house fire at his home in Shoreline. ( See previous story ). He was the only one home at the time, along with his beloved pets—Rocky and Adrian, his two turtles, and Beanie the Bunny.





As the fire spread, Robert’s hair and pajamas caught fire, and he watched flames climb the walls, fearing the ceiling would collapse. Firefighters arrived just in time, pulling him to safety through thick smoke. Thankfully, his wife and roommate were not home, but all three lost every single belonging they had.



This tragedy came after a series of hardships. About six months earlier, Robert fell through a damaged deck and severely injured his right hand, cutting the tendons. His hand is now disabled, making it difficult to work and recover financially.





He had been trying to get back on his feet and had plans to open a small secondhand store, but the costs were out of reach.





After the fire, the Red Cross responded immediately, providing clothes, shoes, food, and pet supplies, as well as an emergency card. While Robert is grateful for this help, it wasn't enough.





Some of the few items he managed to save were placed into storage, but now he can’t afford the next month’s rent and is at risk of losing those remaining belongings. His recently repaired camper trailer and his truck were also towed, and he doesn’t have the funds to recover them. With no insurance to help, Robert has no safety net to fall back on.



Right now, Robert is focused on securing basic stability: a safe place to stay, clothing, and the ability to start over. The funds raised will help him care for his pets, recover his belongings, and rebuild his life.









-Dale Sadler

Any support, no matter the amount, truly helps. Even sharing the GoFundMe page makes a difference. Thank you for taking the time to read Robert’s story and for considering a donation to help him rebuild.-Dale Sadler







