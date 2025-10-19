Structure fire in Shoreline displaces tenant and pets

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Structure fire 17000 block of 8th Ave NE
Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire responded to a structure fire Saturday, October 18, 2025 with the initial dispatch just after 10:00am.

The location was the 17000 block of 8th Ave NE.

Crews responded to a well-involved residential structure fire with heavy fire venting from second-floor windows. Initial reports indicated a possible occupant still inside the structure. Our first in crew initiated an aggressive interior fire attack. Our ladder/truck crew went to the roof to ventilate. The occupant was rescued as well as his pets (bunny and turtles)

We quickly extinguished the fire by 10:17am.

Red Cross was contacted for support of the tenant. The structure was red-tagged by Shoreline’s Customer Response Team, as not safe for the occupant to enter.

Shoreline Fire Investigator conducted the fire investigation and rendered undetermined cause.

No working smoke alarms were found, thankfully the neighbors made the 911 call.


Posted by DKH at 9:41 PM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  