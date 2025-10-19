Structure fire in Shoreline displaces tenant and pets

Structure fire 17000 block of 8th Ave NE

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire responded to a structure fire Saturday, October 18, 2025 with the initial dispatch just after 10:00am.

The location was the 17000 block of 8th Ave NE.



Crews responded to a well-involved residential structure fire with heavy fire venting from second-floor windows. Initial reports indicated a possible occupant still inside the structure. Our first in crew initiated an aggressive interior fire attack. Our ladder/truck crew went to the roof to ventilate. The occupant was rescued as well as his pets (bunny and turtles)





We quickly extinguished the fire by 10:17am.





Red Cross was contacted for support of the tenant. The structure was red-tagged by Shoreline’s Customer Response Team, as not safe for the occupant to enter.





Shoreline Fire Investigator conducted the fire investigation and rendered undetermined cause.





No working smoke alarms were found, thankfully the neighbors made the 911 call.





