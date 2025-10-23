Patricia Briggs at Third Place Books in ticketed event for new release Blind Date with a Werewolf

Thursday, October 23, 2025

Patricia Briggs
﻿Blind Date with a Werewolf

Monday October 27, 2025 at 7pm, Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park

A deadly werewolf's lonesome lifestyle becomes a thing of the past when anonymous 'friends' set him up on a series of blind dates in this standalone novel from beloved Washington author Patricia Briggs.

Patricia Briggs is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Mercy Thompson urban fantasy series and the Alpha and Omega novels.

RSVP here


Posted by DKH at 1:38 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  