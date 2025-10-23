Patricia Briggs at Third Place Books in ticketed event for new release Blind Date with a Werewolf
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Monday October 27, 2025 at 7pm, Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park
A deadly werewolf's lonesome lifestyle becomes a thing of the past when anonymous 'friends' set him up on a series of blind dates in this standalone novel from beloved Washington author Patricia Briggs.
Patricia Briggs is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Mercy Thompson urban fantasy series and the Alpha and Omega novels.
