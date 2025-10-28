Halloween Party at Spin Alley on October 31, 2025
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
There will be ALL Ages Karaoke from 7-10pm, a Kid's (under 18) Costume Contest at 8pm, an Adult Costume Contest at 10pm,
Extended hours for Cosmic Bowling from 6-11pm and of course Spooky Cocktails!
It's a great opportunity for families who have littles so they can have some warm indoor fun and still get the kids to bed on time.
Spin Alley is located at 1430 NW Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline, WA 98177
