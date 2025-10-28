Halloween Party at Spin Alley on October 31, 2025



The Spin Alley Creepy Cosmaroke Halloween Party is this Friday October 31, 2025 from 6pm-Close. The Spin Alley Creepy Cosmaroke Halloween Party is this Friday October 31, 2025 from 6pm-Close.













There will be ALL Ages Karaoke from 7-10pm, a Kid's (under 18) Costume Contest at 8pm, an Adult Costume Contest at 10pm,Extended hours for Cosmic Bowling from 6-11pm and of course Spooky Cocktails!It's a great opportunity for families who have littles so they can have some warm indoor fun and still get the kids to bed on time.