Halloween Party at Spin Alley on October 31, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025


The Spin Alley Creepy Cosmaroke Halloween Party is this Friday October 31, 2025 from 6pm-Close.

There will be ALL Ages Karaoke from 7-10pm, a Kid's (under 18) Costume Contest at 8pm, an Adult Costume Contest at 10pm,

Extended hours for Cosmic Bowling from 6-11pm and of course Spooky Cocktails!

It's a great opportunity for families who have littles so they can have some warm indoor fun and still get the kids to bed on time.



Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  