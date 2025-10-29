2025 District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament (10/30 – 11/8) Primer

Wednesday, October 29, 2025

Girls' Soccer bracket
Last Thursday night, October 23, 2025 the Shorewood Stormrays finished up the regular season schedule at Lynnwood Royals, winning an utter demolition, 14-0. 

The Stormrays ended the season 5-4-3, third in the WesCo 3A South league, with an RPI of 0.5657, and ranked #8. 

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the District 1 3A playoff brackets have been set, against teams from WesCo 3A North and the Northwest 3A Conference. 

The top four seeds receive a bye, while the remaining eight seeds face off in a play-in round to advance. 

Shorewood is seeded #6, and will play #11 Mountlake Terrace on Thursday October 30, for the right to meet #3 Monroe in the quarter-final on Saturday November 1. 

League runner-up Shorecrest is seeded #2, and will play either #10 Stanwood or #7 Oak Harbor in another quarter-final. 

The other top seeds are #1 Snohomish and #4 Edmonds-Woodway. The play-in and quarter-final rounds will be hosted by the higher seed at their home stadium, while the semi-finals and finals will be held at Shoreline Stadium, with both finalists qualifying for State. 

The losing quarter-finalists and semi-finalists will enter a lucky loser’s bracket, where two teams will emerge in 3rd and 4th place, and both will qualify for State. There will be updates on the progress of Shoreline’s Finest!

-TCA


