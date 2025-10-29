2025 District 1 3A Girls Soccer Tournament (10/30 – 11/8) Primer

Girls' Soccer bracket Last Thursday night, October 23, 2025 the Shorewood Stormrays finished up the regular season schedule at Lynnwood Royals, winning an utter demolition, 14-0. Last Thursday night, October 23, 2025 the Shorewood Stormrays finished up the regular season schedule at Lynnwood Royals, winning an utter demolition, 14-0.





The Stormrays ended the season 5-4-3, third in the WesCo 3A South league, with an RPI of 0.5657, and ranked #8.





Following the conclusion of the regular season, the District 1 3A playoff brackets have been set, against teams from WesCo 3A North and the Northwest 3A Conference.





The top four seeds receive a bye, while the remaining eight seeds face off in a play-in round to advance.





Shorewood is seeded #6, and will play #11 Mountlake Terrace on Thursday October 30, for the right to meet #3 Monroe in the quarter-final on Saturday November 1.





League runner-up Shorecrest is seeded #2, and will play either #10 Stanwood or #7 Oak Harbor in another quarter-final.





The other top seeds are #1 Snohomish and #4 Edmonds-Woodway. The play-in and quarter-final rounds will be hosted by the higher seed at their home stadium, while the semi-finals and finals will be held at Shoreline Stadium, with both finalists qualifying for State.





The losing quarter-finalists and semi-finalists will enter a lucky loser’s bracket, where two teams will emerge in 3rd and 4th place, and both will qualify for State. There will be updates on the progress of Shoreline’s Finest!



-TCA









