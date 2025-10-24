Your Vote, Your Voice: Register and Vote
Friday, October 24, 2025
Thursday, October 30, 2025 from 12-5pm
Cost: FREE
For adults.
Not necessary to sign up ahead of time
Exercise your right to vote! Learn about the upcoming Election, register to vote, update your voter registration and get your ballot.
King County Elections staff will provide assistance and resources to ensure a smooth and informed voting experience.
In partnership with King County Elections.
