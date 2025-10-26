Landscapers will be working under the freeway overnight Monday and Tuesday

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Work area
As early as Monday, October 27, 2025 Sound Transit’s contractor will be conducting landscaping at night under the guideway at 200th St to 205th St/SR 104. 

The contractor has received a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work.
 
Details:
  • What: Landscaping work such as mulching and hydroseeding in the area underneath the guideway
  • Where: 200th St to 205th St/SR 104, underneath the guideway 
  • When: Monday, Oct. 27 – Tuesday, Oct. 28, 9pm – 5am 
  • Contingency dates are Wednesday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Oct. 31, 9pm – 5am
  • Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues. 
Contact us
  • Customer Service: main@soundtransit.org or 1(888) 889-6368 
  • After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395 
 

Posted by DKH at 3:56 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  