Landscapers will be working under the freeway overnight Monday and Tuesday
Sunday, October 26, 2025
|Work area
The contractor has received a Temporary Noise Variance to complete this work.
Details:
- What: Landscaping work such as mulching and hydroseeding in the area underneath the guideway
- Where: 200th St to 205th St/SR 104, underneath the guideway
- When: Monday, Oct. 27 – Tuesday, Oct. 28, 9pm – 5am
- Contingency dates are Wednesday, Oct. 29 – Friday, Oct. 31, 9pm – 5am
- Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues.
Contact us
- Customer Service: main@soundtransit.org or 1(888) 889-6368
- After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395
0 comments:
Post a Comment