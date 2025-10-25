Free pumpkin while supplies last

Saturday marks the end of the regular Shoreline farmers market season and our annual Harvest Market 10am to 2pm at the Saturday marks the end of the regular Shoreline farmers market season and our annual Harvest Market 10am to 2pm at the 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora.

Be sure to stop by the POP Kids Booth and grab a free pumpkin from Sidhu Farms (while supplies last)!

Free Hot Apple Cider

Free Face Painting

Free Harvest Goodies

Trick-or-Treat Stations

Live Music

Food Trucks & Hot Food Vendors

Costumes are encouraged

Bring your furry friend (costumes are also encouraged)

We can’t wait to see you all in your best costumes for a day of good old-fashioned FUN

See you Saturday, Shoreline (and Shoreline-area friends)!





This event is a celebration of our community, the farmers who work tirelessly to grow your food, the musicians who fill the market with music each week, and the dedicated volunteers who make this community gathering so special year after year.