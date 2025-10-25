Saturday marks the end of the regular Shoreline farmers market season and our annual Harvest Market
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Saturday marks the end of the regular Shoreline farmers market season and our annual Harvest Market 10am to 2pm at the 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora.
This event is a celebration of our community, the farmers who work tirelessly to grow your food, the musicians who fill the market with music each week, and the dedicated volunteers who make this community gathering so special year after year.
Be sure to stop by the POP Kids Booth and grab a free pumpkin from Sidhu Farms (while supplies last)!
Free Hot Apple Cider
Free Face Painting
Free Harvest Goodies
Trick-or-Treat Stations
Live Music
Food Trucks & Hot Food Vendors
Costumes are encouraged
Bring your furry friend (costumes are also encouraged)
We can’t wait to see you all in your best costumes for a day of good old-fashioned FUN
See you Saturday, Shoreline (and Shoreline-area friends)!
