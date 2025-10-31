Sen. Jesse Salomon: What You Need to Know About the Government Shutdown
Friday, October 31, 2025
The ongoing federal government shutdown is having impacts across Washington state. Our government isn’t designed to go without a budget for an extended period, and I know there is a lot of concern and uncertainty, especially among the hardworking federal employees in our state and among Washingtonians who rely on federally funded programs.
Here is the most up-to-date information we have on what is, and is not, affected.
Federal Workers and Federal Programs
Essential Federal Workers — If you are a federal employee who has been notified that you are required to work without pay during the shutdown, you are unfortunately not eligible for unemployment benefits.
Furloughed Federal Workers and Federal Contractors — If you are not working during the shutdown, you may be eligible for unemployment benefits. Learn more and check your eligibility by clicking here.
Military Personnel — Paychecks for active-duty military stopped on Oct. 15, but service members are considered essential and still required to report for duty.
Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid — These programs are unaffected, and you will continue receiving your Social Security checks and medical coverage.
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — SNAP payments will continue, though recipients may see their benefits delayed if the shutdown continues. Washington state, along with 25 other states, has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration to ensure the federal government continues to fund this essential service. You can read Washington Attorney General Nick Brown’s statement here.
Head Start —The Head Start program is federally funded and serves about 20,000 children in Washington state. It will continue to operate during the shutdown. Washington state is waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services regarding any program changes or suspensions if the shutdown continues. You can learn more here.
Washington State Programs
Washington’s Women, Infants, and Children program (WIC) — According to the Washington State Department of Health, WIC is one of the most at-risk programs. Although our state employees are working tirelessly to minimize disruptions and mitigate the shutdown’s impact, the program cannot continue without federal funding.
If you use WIC, DOH recommends continuing to use your benefits, attend your scheduled appointments, and access program services as usual until you are notified otherwise.
WIC serves nearly one-third of all babies born in the state, nearly 36% of children under age 5, and 29% of pregnant people. The program provides access to healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, health screenings, and referrals. It’s an essential service that reduces infant deaths and improves family health.
Public Schools — Most federal funding for K-12 education is forward- or advance-funded, so that funding remains available for our schools despite the shutdown. Existing grants and contracts will generally continue to function as long as they do not require the involvement of furloughed federal staff.
The Road Ahead
Though many core services continue to operate, the impact of the shutdown will only grow more severe the longer it continues. This shutdown began when Senate Republicans attempted to pass a budget that did not include continued funding for federal health care tax credits. Without those credits, Washingtonians in King and Snohomish counties buying insurance through the WA Health Benefit Exchange could see their health care increase by over 90%.
I am hopeful that Congress will soon pass a budget that ends this shutdown and prevents health care costs from skyrocketing for hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians.
Questions?
If you have any questions or need help getting in touch with your federal representatives, you can send me an email at Jesse.Salomon@leg.wa.gov or call 360-786-7662.
