October recipe from Town & Country Market: Easy Beef Ragout

Town & Country Easy Beef Ragout

This month, we have Town and Country's Easy Beef Ragout This month, we have

Description:

In this ragout (stew), beef slowly braises in sauce for a delicious meal that’s easy enough for a weeknight and elegant enough for company. Serve on its own or as a sauce over pasta, polenta, risotto or mashed potatoes. Try the leftovers on a toasted bun with melty cheese.





Ingredients:

3 pounds braising beef (chuck roast, sirloin tip roast, or thick-cut short ribs)

Salt and pepper

Olive oil for browning

3 cups of your favorite pasta sauce, or more as needed

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley for garnish Preparation:

Preheat oven to 325˚F. If using a roast cut into 3-inch pieces. Short ribs leave whole.

Lightly coat meat with olive oil and season well with salt and pepper. Heat a large Dutch oven or oven-safe pot to medium-high heat. Drizzle lightly with olive oil and add beef, working in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan. Brown meat well on all sides.

Pour sauce over to just cover the meat. Move to oven and bake, covered, for 2-3 hours or until tender. (Alternately, transfer to a slow cooker and cook on low for 6-8 hours.)

If the ragout becomes too thick, add beef broth, red wine or water. Serve as a pot roast with mashed or roasted potatoes. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.



with mashed or roasted potatoes. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.

Options:

This versatile recipe also works well with leg of lamb, lamb shanks or pork shoulder. Feel free to make the addition of vegetables if you like.













Name: Easy Beef RagoutPrep Time: 20 MinutesCook Time: 3 HoursYield: 4-6 Servings