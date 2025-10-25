October recipe from Town & Country Market: Easy Beef Ragout
Saturday, October 25, 2025
Name: Easy Beef Ragout
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Cook Time: 3 Hours
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Description:
In this ragout (stew), beef slowly braises in sauce for a delicious meal that’s easy enough for a weeknight and elegant enough for company. Serve on its own or as a sauce over pasta, polenta, risotto or mashed potatoes. Try the leftovers on a toasted bun with melty cheese.
Ingredients:
- 3 pounds braising beef (chuck roast, sirloin tip roast, or thick-cut short ribs)
- Salt and pepper
- Olive oil for browning
- 3 cups of your favorite pasta sauce, or more as needed
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley for garnish
- Preheat oven to 325˚F. If using a roast cut into 3-inch pieces. Short ribs leave whole.
- Lightly coat meat with olive oil and season well with salt and pepper. Heat a large Dutch oven or oven-safe pot to medium-high heat. Drizzle lightly with olive oil and add beef, working in batches if necessary to avoid overcrowding the pan. Brown meat well on all sides.
- Pour sauce over to just cover the meat. Move to oven and bake, covered, for 2-3 hours or until tender. (Alternately, transfer to a slow cooker and cook on low for 6-8 hours.)
- If the ragout becomes too thick, add beef broth, red wine or water.
Options:
This versatile recipe also works well with leg of lamb, lamb shanks or pork shoulder. Feel free to make the addition of vegetables if you like.
