Ramp closures at NE 130th and Shoreline-MLT county line

SEATTLE: Northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 130th Street closing Oct. 31-Nov. 3



Sound Transit contractor crews will close the northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 130th Street from 10pm Friday, Oct. 31, until Monday, November 3.





Sound Transit contractor crews will be continuing work in several areas around I-5 at the Shoreline / Mountlake Terrace border as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.





Note that the highway that runs east-west under I-5 has many names, but it is SR 104.





The work involves the following closures:



