Ramp closures at NE 130th and Shoreline-MLT county line
Friday, October 31, 2025
SEATTLE: Northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 130th Street closing Oct. 31-Nov. 3
Sound Transit contractor crews will close the northbound I-5 off-ramp to NE 130th Street from 10pm Friday, Oct. 31, until Monday, November 3.
The closure supports work on the Pinehurst Station, which is part of the Lynnwood Link Extension project and is scheduled to open in 2026.
Sound Transit contractor crews will be continuing work in several areas around I-5 at the Shoreline / Mountlake Terrace border as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension project.
Note that the highway that runs east-west under I-5 has many names, but it is SR 104.
The work involves the following closures:
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 3, through the morning of Thursday, Nov. 6.
- The right lane on southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and SR 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 3, through the morning of Friday, Nov. 7.
- The two right lanes on the 236th Street Southwest off-ramp from northbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 3, through the morning of Friday, Nov. 7.
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 3, through the morning of Friday, Nov. 7.
- The right lane on southbound I-5 between 212th and 220th streets southwest from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly Monday, Nov. 3, through the morning of Friday, Nov. 7.
