New Shade Trees planted at Paramount School Park

Saturday, October 25, 2025

Shoreline city council member Betsy Robertson (yellow jacket) and Parks, Recreation, Cultural Services/Tree Board member Katie Lorah (maroon jacket) work with the MBAKS team to plan a tree at Paramount School Park
Photo by Oliver J Moffat

The Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties sponsored the tree planting event

By Oliver J Moffat

In the pouring rain, more than a hundred people planted trees at Paramount School Park on Friday, October 24, 2025.

The event was sponsored by the Master Builders Association of King and Snohomish Counties (MBAKS) and the city’s Green Shoreline Partnership.

Volunteers from the community, City of Shoreline staff, and MBAKS’s Planting A Better Tomorrow planted 64 shade trees along the walking path and near the skate park and playground at Paramount School Park.

Speaking to the muddy crowd, Shoreline City Council member Betsy Robertson thanked the volunteers for helping to plant trees and improve the city’s green spaces. 

“These open spaces are valuable assets for everyone. They improve air quality, reduce stormwater runoff, provide habitat for wildlife, and offer other accessible spaces for us to enjoy,” she said.

“Events like this one not only showcase how great partnerships can bring community members together, they also provide valuable hands-on experience and environmental stewardship by planting trees.
"So if it's your first Green Shoreline Partnership event, or you’re a veteran, please carry on what you've learned today, come back, and find another project to be part of,” Robertson said.

There will be more community tree planting parties soon. November 15 is Green Shoreline Day, where trees will be planted in parks across the city. Neighbors can find a planting party on the Green Shoreline website.


