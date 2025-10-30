British Columbia, Washington, and Oregon sign agreement to renew and strengthen their collaboration and partnership scross Cascadia

“For decades, British Columbia, Washington and Oregon have built deep ties that are stronger than recent efforts to divide us,” said British Columbia Premier David Eby.

“We know that British Columbia is stronger when we work together with our neighbors in the U.S. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to work with the governors of Oregon and Washington and look forward to growing together as a global hub of innovation and economic opportunity.”

The renewed partnership focuses on strengthening collaboration in fields such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing — enhancing Cascadia’s global competitiveness.“This partnership reflects the shared values of our region — practical problem-solving and a commitment to progress,” said Washington Governor Bob Ferguson. “By addressing housing affordability, investing in clean energy, and creating the conditions for long-term economic growth, Cascadia will remain one of the most competitive and livable regions in the world.”“This partnership strengthens our ability to expand housing supply and create more jobs,” said Oregon Governor Kotek. “Together, we can plan for a more connected, affordable, and economically stable future across Cascadia.”