British Columbia, Washington, and Oregon sign agreement to renew and strengthen their collaboration and partnership scross Cascadia
Thursday, October 30, 2025
|Cascadia
SEATTLE – As part of the Cascadia Innovation Corridor conference, leaders from the Province of British Columbia, the State of Washington, and the State of Oregon today signed a Memorandum of Reaffirmation renewing their cross-border partnership designed to strengthen collaboration in innovation, housing affordability, sustainability, connectivity including high speed rail, and economic development across the Pacific Northwest.
The new agreement reaffirms and builds upon prior Memoranda of Understanding between British Columbia and Washington signed in 2016 and 2018, while formally extending the partnership to include Oregon for the first time.
“Ten years ago, we set out to do something ambitious — to create a cross-border partnership that united business and government, universities and nonprofits, around a shared vision of innovation, sustainability, and prosperity.
"A decade later, the Cascadia Innovation Corridor has not only endured but grown stronger," said former Governor Chris Gregoire, Chair of the Cascadia Innovation Corridor and CEO of Challenge Seattle.
"Even when forces threaten to divide our long-standing relationship, Cascadia reminds us that our own cooperation and trust can endure across borders. We’ve proven that working together across regions is not only possible — it’s powerful.”
Under the Memorandum, the three jurisdictions pledge to build on the 2016 and 2018 agreements between British Columbia and Washington, expanding cooperation across all three governments to advance shared priorities in innovation, housing affordability, environmental stewardship, and transportation connectivity.
The renewed partnership focuses on strengthening collaboration in fields such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, and advanced computing — enhancing Cascadia’s global competitiveness.
“This partnership reflects the shared values of our region — practical problem-solving and a commitment to progress,” said Washington Governor Bob Ferguson. “By addressing housing affordability, investing in clean energy, and creating the conditions for long-term economic growth, Cascadia will remain one of the most competitive and livable regions in the world.”
“This partnership strengthens our ability to expand housing supply and create more jobs,” said Oregon Governor Kotek. “Together, we can plan for a more connected, affordable, and economically stable future across Cascadia.”
“For decades, British Columbia, Washington and Oregon have built deep ties that are stronger than recent efforts to divide us,” said British Columbia Premier David Eby.
“We know that British Columbia is stronger when we work together with our neighbors in the U.S. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to work with the governors of Oregon and Washington and look forward to growing together as a global hub of innovation and economic opportunity.”
