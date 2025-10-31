Police and Public Safety Levy on Lake Forest Park November Ballot
Ballots for the General Election have been mailed to registered voters. To be counted, ballots must be postmarked by Election Day—Tuesday, November 4—or returned to an official ballot drop site.
The levy would fund police staffing, training, and safety equipment, 911 dispatch, jail services, prosecution and public defense, and mental health diversion programs.
State law limits the City to collecting no more than a 1% increase in property tax revenue each year, regardless of inflation or demand for services. Over the past four years, inflation alone has increased costs overall by 24%. In addition, costs for 911 dispatch, jail services, mental health crisis response, and prosecution have all risen—many of them outside the City’s control but necessary to maintain police and public safety service levels.
At the same time, the cost of providing these services continues to climb—workers’ compensation rates for law enforcement alone have risen 52% over the past three years and are projected to increase another 15% in 2026.
The proposed levy would appear on property tax bills beginning in 2026 at a rate of $0.24 per $1,000 of assessed property value. Exemptions are available for qualifying low-income seniors, disabled veterans, and residents with disabilities, as defined by state law.
The measure aims to establish a sustainable funding model for essential public safety services and uphold the City’s strong record of fiscal responsibility. For more information about the levy lid lift, visit cityoflfp.gov/lid-lift-info or contact City Administrator Phillip Hill at mailto: phill@cityoflfp.gov.
