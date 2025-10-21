King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Training: October 22, 2025 at Point Wells and Shoreview Park
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
The Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Guardian 2, and boats will be used as part of the training.
|Point Wells, upper left brown land
Shoreview Park, red pointer
The staging location for Guardian 2 and the command post for the exercise will be at Shoreview Park.
"While these types of training can be inconvenient, they are critical for SWAT Team members to get the experience they need to better serve our community."
