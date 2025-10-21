King County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team Training: October 22, 2025 at Point Wells and Shoreview Park

On Wednesday October 22, 2025 from 8:00am to 6:00pm, the King County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting SWAT Team training in and around Point Wells.

The Sheriff’s Office helicopter, Guardian 2, and boats will be used as part of the training.





Point Wells, upper left brown land

Shoreview Park, red pointer

Google Maps The training will involve loud noises and controlled explosions.



The staging location for Guardian 2 and the command post for the exercise will be at Shoreview Park.





"While these types of training can be inconvenient, they are critical for SWAT Team members to get the experience they need to better serve our community."



